MUST READ! Check out some of the expensive gifts given to Malaika Arora on her birthday

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora is indeed one of the hottest and fittest actresses we have in the Bollywood industry. We have seen some amazing characters played by the actress and her contribution towards dance and acting can never be forgotten.

The actress is known not only for her amazing acting and dancing skills but also for her fitness and fashion goals. No doubt the fans always look forward to the latest pictures and the posts of the actress to follow her.

Recently on 23rd October, the actress celebrated her birthday with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and a few friends. Today we are going to see some of the most expensive gifts which were given to actress Malaika Arora on her birthday.

1. Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been setting some amazing couple goals. It is said that actor Arjun Kapoor gifted his ladylove a diamond ring on her birthday. The price of the diamond ring was around 2 crores.

2. Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor gifted Malaika Arora a diamond bracelet which was around 80 lacs of rupees.

3. Karisma Kapoor

Actress Karishma Kapoor was also seen attending the birthday bash and she gifted Malaika Arora a diamond set which was of 1.4 crores.

4. Amrita Arora

Amrita Arora gifted Malaika Arora an Audi A8 L on her birthday and the price of the car was around 1.5 crores.

5. Karan Johar

Karan Johar gifted Malaika Arora a handbag from Hermes and the price of the handbag was around 1 crore.

6. Terence Lewis

It is said that Terence Lewis gifted Malaika Arora a Rolex watch which was 44 lacs rupees.

7. Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi gifted birthday girl Malaika Arora an expensive dress which was around 20 lacs of rupees.

8. Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra gifted actress Malaika Arora one of his expensive lehenga costing 11 lakh rupees.

So these were some of the most expensive gifts which were given to birthday girl Malaika Arora. What are your views on this? Let us know in the comments section below.

