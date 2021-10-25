Must read! Check out some secrets and lesser known facts about Madhuri Dixit

MUMBAI: Actress Madhuri Dixit is indeed one of the finest talents we have in acting industry. Over the time we have seen some amazing characters played by the actress and getting all the love from the fans. The actress who is known not only for her amazing acting skills but also for her expressions and dance had indeed made her strong mark not only in Bollywood industry but in the hearts of millions of fans.

No doubt we have seen and loved different shades of the actress on screen but today let us go through some lesser known facts and secrets from the life of the actress Madhuri Dixit.

1. Affair with Anil Kapoor

One of the most loved on-screen jodi was indeed Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. We have seen this amazing pair in several movies and have loved them. No doubt their sizzling chemistry has been the talk of the town then and now. Having said that there were rumours that Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit were dating back then. There were many rumours and stories which directed towards their relationship. However Madhuri Dixit never accepted all these rumours in public.

2. Regretted doing movie with Vinod Khanna

In the year 1998 actress Madhuri Dikshit was 21 years of age when she starred in the movie Dayavan which had Vinod Khanna in the leading role. Vinod Khanna was 20 years elder to the actress back then. She not only starred in the movie along with Vinod Khanna but she share a sensuous kiss with him. This scene attracted so much of Criticism that the actress Madhuri Dixit wished that she would have rejected the movie.

3. Rivalry with Juhi Chawla

Actress Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla were rivals in Bollywood at the peak years. Their professional competition became their personal competition. They both really tried very hard to compete with each other. Juhi Chawla once revealed that she was very stressed out with this. However this was ended when both the actress came together for the movie Gulaab Gang.

4. Demanding high fee

In the year 2012 actress Madhuri Dixit was approached by the Maharashtra government to be the brand ambassador for the state. However the actress demand in the fees around 9 to 10 crores. For which she was heavily criticised.

5. Madhuri Dixit refused to work with Govinda

It was during the year 1980s where Madhuri Dixit and Govinda both were new to the industry. Actress Madhuri Dikshit was offered movie Sada Suhagan opposite Govinda. Govinda was in his lean phase during that year. There were reports that she did not want to work with the falling star and she backed out from the project. Later the actress rubbished all the rumours and said that she has nothing against Govinda.

