Must Read! Check out some unknown facts of Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera

MUMBAI: Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera is no less than a celebrity himself. He has been working with Salman Khan for more than 27 years. A bodyguard job is not easy in a country like India. Often celebrity has to deal with crazy fans at public events. This is where the work of Bodyguard comes into play. They protect their clients from getting mobbed at public events. Having said that, today let us have a look at some of the unknown facts of Sheera.

Earlier life

Shera’s real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly. Before becoming the personal bodyguard of Salman Khan, Shera has already been worked as a security guard for many international celebrities. He has worked as a security guard for stars like Michael Jackson, Will Smith, Paris Hilton, and Jackie Chan when they visited India. He has also won the title of Mr. Mumbai Junior in 1987.

How he met Salman Khan

Shera recently revealed in one of his interviews how he met Salman Khan for the first time. He said he was working as a security guard for an International singer who had come to India for concerts. During one of the shows, he first met Salman Khan. They bond together instantly and ever since he has been working with Salman as his personal bodyguard.

Salary

As per the reports, Shera earns approximately 15 Lakhs per month as a salary for being a bodyguard of Salman Khan.

Other Business

Other than being Salman Khan’s personal bodyguard. Shera also runs his own security agency by the name Tiger Security where his clients are many National and International celebrities.

Shera’s son Tiger

There have been reports that Salman Khan will soon launch his bodyguard Shera’s son Tiger in Bollywood. Tiger has also worked as an assistant director on Salman Khan’s film Sultan which also stars Anushka Sharma in the lead role.

