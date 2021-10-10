MUST READ! Check out some Unsuccessful Love Stories of Bollywood Stars in real life

MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some amazing love stories in Bollywood movies. Romance and love stories is one of the most loved genres of all time in Bollywood industry. We have seen many Bollywood actors who who fell in love with their co stars and got married with them and living a happy life.

Well do you know there are few set of Bollywood celebrities whose love story was unsuccessful and they did not got happy ending.

So today we are going to discuss some example of unsuccessful love stories in Bollywood

Karan Johar – Twinkle Khanna

Well known filmmaker and producer Karan Johar who is known for making some amazing Bollywood love stories is not married till date. For all the Karan Johar fans do you know the actor loved an actress and she is none other than Twinkle Khanna who is now married to Akshay Kumar. Yes you heard right Karan Johar once loved Twinkle Khanna but unfortunately they could not be together.

Sanjeev Kumar - Hema Malini

Sanjeev Kumar was one of the versatile actors of Bollywood, we have seen some amazing work from the side of the actor. Sanjeev Kumar as we all know was madly in love with the dream girl of Bollywood Hema Malini. It is said that the actor was left heartbroken when she had declined his marriage proposal. Sanjeev Kumar and Hema Malini has also done many movies together.

Jiah Khan - Sooraj Pancholi

The Housefull 1 and Ghajini actress Jiah Khan was indeed one of the talented actress, the suicide news of the actress was shocking for the fans and the Bollywood industry. As we all know when the actress committed suicide she left a letter behind which says Sooraj Pancholi is responsible for her suicide as she loved him a lot.

Sulakshana Pandit - Sanjeev Kumar

Actress Sulakshana Pandit loved Sanjeev Kumar, it is said that the actress fell in love with the actor during the film Uljhan (1975). But Sanjeev Kumar was madly in love with Hema Malini during those days. The actress always wanted to share her feelings to him but never did. Sulakshana Pandit had remained unmarried even after his death because of her eternal love for Sanjeev.

So here are the examples of some unsuccessful love story coming from the Bollywood industry.

What are your views on this two letters know in the comments section below.

