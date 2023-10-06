Must Read! Check out the actors who never received a National Award

From Shah Rukh Khan to Aamir Khan, have a look at the actors who never received a National Award.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 06/10/2023 - 04:30
National Award

MUMBAI: Over the time with their beautiful acting and movies, Indian actors have won hearts of millions. These actors never fail to grab attention of the fan and create a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans and Indian cinema. 

We have often witnessed many actors getting a National Award for their brilliant performances in movies, but there are a few actors who have never received a single National Award in their career.

Today, let us have a look at a list of Bollywood actors who never received a national award.

Shah Rukh Khan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is no doubt one of the most loved actors we have in the Indian cinema. The actor, who is known as the Romance King, is very much popular not only in India but also beyond borders. We have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actor, but unfortunately, he has never received a National Award. 

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan, the perfectionist of Bollywood, is no doubt one of the internationally popular actors. We have see some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actor in different movies, but he never received a National Award.

Rani Mukerji

One of the most loved actresses of the Bollywood industry, Rani Mukerji has delivered some great performances in different movies. But, she had never received a National Award. 

Hrithik Roshan

Also known as the Greek God, actor Hrithik Roshan is no doubt one of the most popular and bankable actors we have in Indian cinema. The actor has given some versatile characters in different movies over the time. But unfortunately, he never received any National Award as well. 

Well, these are some of the Indian actors who never received a National Award. What are your views on this and who do you think is deserving? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

