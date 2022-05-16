Must Read! Check out the childhood friends of Vicky Kaushal, and the picture dropped by the actor defines brotherhood

We have seen and loved the actor Vicky Kaushal in his movies and today let us have a look at the childhood friends of the actor
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 17:02
movie_image: 
Must Read! Check out the childhood friends of Vicky Kaushal, and the picture dropped by the actor defines brotherhood

MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal in a very small span of time has indeed created a strong fan base for himself with his amazing acting contribution. We have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actor and creating a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also in the hearts and Minds of the fans. 

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actor Vicky Kaushal on screen and off the screen and on the other hand the fans always look forward to the latest glimpse of the actor and to read and know more in detail about him. Talking about the latest post of the actor on his Instagram handle, it speaks about friendship and brotherhood.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal recently dropped a picture of his best friends who are from his school batch 2005. 

ALSO READ – (Ouch! Kangana Ranaut takes a jibe at star kids, says they look weird like boiled eggs

No doubt actor Vicky Kaushal is looking amazing with his friends Abhishek Parmar, Amol Pradhan, Kaustubh Deshpande in this picture which defines nothing but brotherhood. 

What are your views on the picture of the actor Vicky Kaushal which defines friendship, do let us know in the comments section below. 

On the professional front the actor Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in the movie titled Govinda Mera Naam, and The Great Indian Family. The actor also has Laxman Utekar's next and Anand Tiwari's next. 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ – (Amazing! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif rumoured to make their debut on TV with THIS show)

Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif Sanju Uri govinda mera naam Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 17:02

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Aryan plans a romantic date for Imlie, however, Jyoti is intolerable and plans plotting against the duo to spoil their date
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Must Read! Check out the childhood friends of Vicky Kaushal, and the picture dropped by the actor defines brotherhood
MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal in a very small span of time has indeed created a strong fan base for himself with his...
WOW! Check out Rubina Dilaik's never seen before aerial yoga skills
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Exclusive! It is very difficult for me to portray the role of Sherlyn as I am not like her in real life: Kundali Bhagya’s Ruhi Chaturvedi on playing a negative lead
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
EXCLUSIVE! Maddam Sir actress Gulki Joshi opens up on her journey in the showbiz world, shares he would love to work with Ranveer Singh and much more
MUMBAI: Gulki Joshi is currently ruling hearts with her performance as SHO Haseena Malik in Sony SAB's cop-comedy...
Exclusive! I am okay with being given a look similar to that of Komolika, but I want people to remember me as the female version of Shakuni: Deepali Saini on playing the negative role in Star Plus’ Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2
MUMBAI: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. It stars Sneha...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Check out the childhood friends of Vicky Kaushal, and the picture dropped by the actor defines brotherhood
Must Read! Check out the childhood friends of Vicky Kaushal, and the picture dropped by the actor defines brotherhood
Latest Video