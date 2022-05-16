Must Read! Check out the childhood friends of Vicky Kaushal, and the picture dropped by the actor defines brotherhood

MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal in a very small span of time has indeed created a strong fan base for himself with his amazing acting contribution. We have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actor and creating a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also in the hearts and Minds of the fans.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actor Vicky Kaushal on screen and off the screen and on the other hand the fans always look forward to the latest glimpse of the actor and to read and know more in detail about him. Talking about the latest post of the actor on his Instagram handle, it speaks about friendship and brotherhood.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal recently dropped a picture of his best friends who are from his school batch 2005.

No doubt actor Vicky Kaushal is looking amazing with his friends Abhishek Parmar, Amol Pradhan, Kaustubh Deshpande in this picture which defines nothing but brotherhood.

On the professional front the actor Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in the movie titled Govinda Mera Naam, and The Great Indian Family. The actor also has Laxman Utekar's next and Anand Tiwari's next.

