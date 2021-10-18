MUST READ! Check out the dark secrets of actress Nora Fatehi

MUMBAI: Actress Nora Fatehi is indeed one of the hottest and fittest divas in Bollywood. The actress who is known not only for her amazing acting skills but also for her sizzling dance moves has the hearts of millions of fans. The actress who had made a strong mark in the Bollywood industry made her debut with the movie Roar - The Tiger of Sundarbans.

No doubt the actress is one of the major head turners in Bollywood industries and today let us have a look at some unknown secrets about the actress Nora Fatehi.

1. Love affairs

Actress Nora Fatehi is alleged to be in a relationship with 3 personalities up till now. Nora Fatehi was firstly in a relationship with Varinder Singh Ghuman who was a certified bodybuilder and wrestler from Punjab. Varinder was also the world's first vegetarian skilled bodybuilder; he also appeared in the debut movie of Nora Fatehi titled Roar. After Varinder she was rumored to be in a relationship with Indian model and actor Prince Narula, both of them were seen in the television reality show Bigg Boss season 9. Actress Nora Fatehi was rumored to be in a relationship with former model and actor Angad Bedi later, Angad got married to best friend Neha Dhupia.

2. Terence Lewis controversy

As we all know actress Nora Fatehi was also seen in a few episodes of India's Best Dancer where she shared the stage with Terence Lewis for a dance performance. There was a video that was getting viral on social media trolling Terence Lewis where we see that Terence was touching the actress inappropriately. It was said that the video was morphed by someone and actress Nora Fatehi later made a statement that nothing much happened in the show.

3. Nora Fatehi was cheated for 20 lacs

In one of her media interactions actress Nora Fatehi revealed that she was once cheated and duped of 20 lacs in the initial stage of her career, the actress revealed that she was cheated by her roommate and the casting business during her struggling days. The actress had made a sum of 20 lacs from her advert campaigns which she lost on a company.

4. Nora Fatehi trolled for Neha Kakkar

As we all know that Nora Fatehi’s many dance numbers have been sung by Neha Kakkar. Once actress Nora Fatehi made a statement that, “Neha Kakkar Ke Bina industry Adhuri hai”. Nora Fatehi was extremely impressed by the singing skills of Neha Kakkar. This video went viral on social media and people didn't agree with her and started trolling actress Nora Fatehi and making memes out of it.

5. The Big Boss controversy

Nora Fatehi was entered in the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 9 as a wild card entry. Actress Nora Fatehi grabbed all the attention of the fans with the controversy inside the house. During an activity of impressing her co-participate Prince Narula, a date was organized for Prince and Nora more over the pool space in the home. The actors expressed their love for one another and had been caught kissing on the tape. Nora became the winner of the task. The video footage of the duo kissing went viral on social media and had become the talk of many people.

These are some of the secrets of actress Nora Fatehi. What are your views on the actress? Let us know in the comments section below.

