Must read! Check out the dream team of Bollywood’s popular actress Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt enjoys a huge fan following on social media platforms. She keeps sharing her gorgeous pictures and amazing video from various occasions. She has been getting a lot of love for her looks as well as hair styling and make-up. Today, in this special feature let us introduce you to the people who are responsible for Alia Bhatt’s different looks and amazing avatars.

Alia Bhatt’s Manager

Handling a celebrity as amazing and spontaneous as Alia Bhatt requires the same level of energy. Grishma Shah is the personal manager of Alia Bhatt. She has been with the actress for the longest time and has been looking after her professional works. The two enjoy a great bond and friendship. Alia Bhatt has even expressed her love for Grishma on her social media platforms.

Alia Bhatt’s Hair Stylish

Priyanka Borkar is Alia Bhatt’s personal hairstylist and has been spotted with the actress on various occasions. She is the one who takes care of Alia’s different hairstyles and textures.

Alia Bhatt’s Make up

Popular celebrity makeup artist Puneet B Saini is behind Alia Bhatt’s super gorgeous looks. It is she who keeps experimenting with Alia’s versatility face.

Alia Bhatt’s stylist

Celebrity stylist Ami Patel is Alia Bhatt’s personal stylist. He takes care of all Alia Bhatt’s looks from film promotion to appearing on various occasions. Ami Patel has also worked for Alia Bhatt’s look in the upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia Bhatt’s security guard

Being a celebrity is not easy in a country like India. Celebrities have to often deal with crowds and fans on various occasions. Dealing with them is not easy for one person and hence they require security guards. Alia Bhatt trusts Yusuf Ibrahim as her security-in-charge. Yusuf has been spotted with Alia Bhatt on various public occasions.

Well, these are the dream team of Alia Bhatt who you can often see with the actress. If we have missed anyone from her team then do let us know in the comment section.

