MUST READ! Check out the expensive gifts received by Ankita Lokhande on her wedding

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande who is no doubt one of the most loved actresses had indeed made her strong mark in the Bollywood industry with her amazing contribution. The actress is the talk of the town for her marriage currently.

Ankita Lokhande got married to Vicky Jain in Grand Hyatt, Mumbai on 14th December. The actress was getting all the love from the fans on social media for her wedding videos.

No doubt the actress was looking very beautiful in her wedding dress, and we have seen many Bollywood celebrities who were present at the wedding ceremony of the actress.

Today we are going to discuss the expensive gifts which were received by the actress Ankita Lokhande by Bollywood celebrities at her wedding.

1. Vicky Jain

Husband Vicky Jain has gifted an apartment to his wife Ankita Lokhande in Dubai, it is said that the price of the apartment is around 1.6 crores.

2. Shashikant Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande’s father Shashikant Lokhande gifted daughter a Range Rover at her wedding, the price of the Range Rover is around 2 crores.

3. Tiger Shroff

Action star Tiger Shroff gave the couple Mini Cooper convertible at their wedding, the price of the Mini Cooper was around 44 lacs.

4. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut and Ankita Lokhande were seen in the movie Manikarnika. Actress Kangna Ranaut was also seen attending the wedding ceremony. Kangana Ranaut has gifted the couple a gold watch set at their wedding. The price of the gold watch set was around 4 lacs

5. Rithvik Dhanjani

Actor and host Rithvik Dhanjani had gifted a diamond set to the actress Ankita Lokhande, the price of the diamond set was around 7 lacs.

6. Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor gifted the couple a diamond bracelet which was around 3 lacs.

7. Mahi Vij

Mahi Vij gifted the actress Ankita Lokhande a Sabyasachi Saree. The price of the saree was around 2 lacs.

8 Mouli Ganguly

Mouli Ganguly gifted Ankita Lokhande Diamond earrings; the price of those earrings was around 4 lacs.

So these were some expensive gifts which we received by Ankita Lokhande at her wedding.

