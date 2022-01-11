MUST READ! Check out the expensive gifts received by KGF actor Yash on his birthday

MUMBAI: Kannada superstar Yash turned 36 on 8th January, to celebrate the birthday of the superstars the fans all across the social media shared the pictures and posts wishing the star. To mark the celebration of his birthday the makers of his upcoming movie KGF chapter 2 launched a new poster of the movie.

No doubt it was a birthday celebration all over social media and the actor decided to celebrate his 36th birthday along with his family and friends.

So today we are going to discuss some expensive gifts which were received by the superstar Yash on his 36th birthday.

1. Prabhas

Superstar Prabhas was also seen gifting the actor Yash, Super Star Prabhas gifted him a Mercedes-Benz. The price of the car was around 37 lacs.

2. Allu Arjun

Stylish star Allu Arjun as per reports gifted him Harley-Davidson Iron 883 on his birthday. The price of the Harley Davidson was around 9.5 lacs.

3. Radhika Pandit

As per reports super star Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit gifted him a diamond studded Platinum bracelet, price of the diamond bracelet was around 3.5 lacs.

4. Srinidhi Shetty

Reports say actress Srinidhi Shetty gifted her co-star Yash imported perfume set on his birthday, and the price of this perfume set was around 1 lakh.

5. Prashanth Neel

The KGF director Prashanth Neel as per the report gifted a branded leather jacket to the actor Yash, the price of this leather jacket was around 2 lacs rupees.

6. Anant Nag

Actor Anant Nag gave a gold chain on his birthday, the price of this gold chain was around 1.5 lacs.

7. Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt will be seen in the upcoming sequel of the movie KGF, Sanjay Dutt was seen gifting his co actor Yash a diamond studded Rolex watch.

8. Raveena Tandon

Along with Sanjay Dutt actress Raveena Tandon will be also seen in the upcoming movie KGF chapter 2. As per media reports the actress gifted a platinum chain to her co actor Yash on his birthday. The price of the chain was around 1.5 lacs.

Well these are the expensive gifts which were received by superstar Yash on his 36th birthday. What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comments section below.

The fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming movie KGF chapter 2. The teaser of the movie is already getting some amazing response from the fans.

