Must read! Check out the expensive Karva Chauth gifts of Bollywood actresses by their husbands

MUMBAI: Last week we have seen some amazing pictures on social media of different celebrities celebrating the festival of Karva Chauth. No doubt every single picture defined the love and was a treat to watch by the fans. We have seen many celebrity wives got many gift from their husbands.

So today let us have a look at the list of gifts which were received by the Bollywood actresses by their husbands.

1. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja was also seen celebrating the festival of Karva Chauth. And do you know the actress received the Diamond Necklace from her husband as a Karva Chauth gift. The price of the Diamond Necklace was around 6 lacs.

2. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were also seen celebrating Karva Chauth this time. And do you know Nick Jonas has gifted Lamborghini to his wife Priyanka Chopra. The price of the car was around 5 crores.

3. Bipasha Basu



No doubt Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of the most loved Bollywood Jodi. Recently we have seen many pictures of the actress raising the temperature on social media through her Maldives vacation pictures. Bipasha and Karan were also seen celebrating the festival of Karva Chauth. Karan Singh Grover gifted Bipasha Basu Diamond earing on this festival which was around 3 lacs.

4. Deepika Padukone

Indeed Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most loved and followed Bollywood couple of all time. We have seen some amazing couple goals coming from this side of this Jodi. Do you know Ranveer Singh has gifted and apartment in Mumbai as the Karva Chauth gift to her wife Deepika Padukone. The apartment was around 10 crores.

5. Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were also seen celebrating the festival of Karva Chauth. Actor Abhishek Bacchan gifted a diamond ring to his wife Aishwarya Rai which was of 2 crores.

5. Yami Gautam

Newly wedding couple Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar were also seen celebrating the festival of Karva Chauth. Husband Aditya Dhar gifted Yami Gautam a gold bracelet which was of 8 lacs as the Karva Chauth gift.

6. Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal also seen celebrating their very first Karva Chauth. Natasha Dalal received Range Rover from her husband Varun Dhawan as the Karva Chauth gift. The price of this car was around 1.5 crores.

7. Anushka Sharma

One of the most loved couple of all time is Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. On this festival of Karva Chauth Virat Kohli gifted his wife Anushka Sharma diamond set which was of 4 crores.

So these were some expensive Karva Chauth gifts which were received by Bollywood actresses by their husbands. What are your views on this do let us know in the comments section below.

