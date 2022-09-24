Must Read! Check out the fees charged by the cast of Movie Ram Setu

Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez are all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Ram Setu and today let us have a look at the cast with their fees charged for the movie

MUMBAI : Akshay Kumar is no doubt one of the bankable actors we have in the Bollywood industry, over the time we have been some amazing characters in different genres of the actor and getting all the love from the fans.

Upcoming movie of Akshay Kumar titled Ram Setu, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha is already the talk of the town ever since the movie was announced, the glimpses of the movie which were dropped online was creating a strong excitement all over. Having said that today let us have a look at the cast of the movie with the fees charged

Akshay Kumar

The leading men of the movie Akshay Kumar is going to be seen in a completely different avatar in the movie Ram Setu and we can see it from the glimpses of the movie, reportedly the actor has charged around 110 crore for the movie

Jacqueline Fernandez

No doubt it will be a treat to watch Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez once again on screen. Bollywood Diva Jacqueline Fernandez has reportedly Taken 4 crore for movie

Nushrat Bharucha

Also known for delivering some content based movies actress Nushrat Bharucha has reportedly Taken 3 Crore for the movie

Satyadev Kancharana

We have seen beautiful characters coming from the side of the actor Satyadev and reportedly he has taken 1 crore for the movie

Jeniffer Piccinato

Jeniffer Piccinato reportedly taken 75 lakhs for the movie

Well these are the cast of the movie Ram Setu with the fees charged by them reportedly, what are your views on the cast and the fees charged by them and how excited are you for the movie Ram Setu, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

