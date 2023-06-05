Must read! Check out the fees charged by the cast of the movie Bloody Daddy

From Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor to Diana Penty, check out the reported fees charge by cast of the movie Bloody Daddy.
Bloody Daddy

MUMBAI: One of the most talked about movies in today's time is Bloody Daddy. The movie, which has Shahid Kapoor in the leading role is grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the announcement video was out.

The fans are eagerly looking forward to watch the actor in a never-seen-before avatar and keeps tabs on every update of the movie. Having said that, today, let's have a look at the reported fees charged by the cast of the movie.

Shahid Kapoor

The leading man of the movie, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in a never-seen-before action avatar and reportedly, he has charged 15 crore for his character in the movie.

Sanjay Kapoor

Actor Sanjay Kapoor will also seen playing a pivotal character in the movie and reportedly, he has charged 1.5 crore for his character in the movie.

Diana Penty

Actress Diana Penty will be also seen in a different avatar in this upcoming movie. After getting some amazing response for her movie Selfiee. The actress has reportedly charged 2.5 crore for her character.

Ronit Roy

One of the most loved actors, Ronit Roy will be also seen playing a very important character in the movie and reportedly, he has charged 1 crore for his character in the movie.

Rajiv Khandelwal

One of the most loved television, Bollywood and OTT actor, Rajiv Khandelwal will be also seen in this upcoming action thriller and reportedly, he has charged 50 lakhs for his character in the movie.

Ankur Bhatia

Another name which is going to be seen in the movie is Ankur Bhatia and reportedly, the actor has charged 30 lakhs for his character in the movie.

Well, these are some of the actors playing some pivotal characters in the movie Bloody Daddy with their reported fees charged.

What are your views on these numbers and how excited are you for the movie Bloody Daddy? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

