Must read! Check out the Fees charged by the cast of the movie 'Doctor G'

MUMBAI : Ayushmann Khurrana, the actor who is not only known as the content king but also an immensely talented indicidual, no doubt never fails to impress with his movies and his choice of scripts. Now the actor is the talk of the town for his upcoming movie Doctor G, and yet again is getting some amazing response not only for the hilarious trailer and the choice of script but also for choosing a subject treated like a taboo in society.

The trailer of the movie is getting some amazing response from the fans and at the same time, it is giving out a social message too. Having said that, the fans are eagerly looking forward to the movie and today let us have a look at the reported fees charged by the cast of the movie Doctor G.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana, the content king is no doubt looking very promising in this upcoming movie, he will be seen playing Dr. Uday Gupta in the movie and reportedly has charged around 8 crore for the movie.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh is on a roll and this is her fifth release this year! No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress in her movies and we look forward to see what she has to offer in this upcoming movie, and reportedly she has taken around 3.5 crore for the movie.

Shefali Shah





Shefali Shah is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have, recently she has won the hearts of millions with her movie Darlings and reportedly, she has taken home 60 lakhs for the movie Doctor G.

Sheeba Chaddha

Sheeba Chaddha is one of the most loved actresses, especially on digital platform, and recently she was loved in the movie Maja Ma. Reportedly, the actress she charged around 40 lakhs for her character in the movie.

Jhumma Mitra

Jhumma Mitra has been winning the hearts of the fans with her amazing acting contribution and reportedly she has taken around 20 lakhs for the movie Doctor G.



Shraddha Jain





Known not only for acting but also for her looks actress Shraddha Jain is all set to be seen in the movie Doctor G and as per the reports she has taken around 7 lakhs for the movie.

Paresh Pahuja



No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actor Paresh Pahuja defining craft and reportedly has taken around 5 lakhs for the movie Doctor G.

Well this is the cast of the movie Doctor G with reported fees charged by them!

