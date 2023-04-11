Must read! Check out the hilarious reaction of Sanjay Dutt on the viral Chappal game of Paparazzi

Actress Sanjay Dutt was spotted around the city and here is what the actor replies on the viral chappal game of paparazzi
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 11/04/2023 - 19:38
movie_image: 
SANJAY

MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors in industry, over the time with his great characters and strong acting performance, the actor has created a solid mark in the hearts and minds of the fans and also at the Indian cinema.

The fans indeed always look forward to the spotting videos of the actor Sanjay Dutt and now this new video of the actor Sanjay Dutt is getting viral all over the internet as he was spotted around the city but the special part about the video is the way actor has reacted to the viral slipper game of paparazzi in a hilarious way.

Also read-Box office! UT 69, Aankh Micholi and The Ladykiller falls flat, have a look at the collections

We have seen many Bollywood celebrities reacting in different ways on the slipper game of the camera people for leaving the slippers behind while clicking the pictures and now in this video too we have seen some slippers are left behind and the way the actor has reacted saying, “Chappal le le beta” it was not the sentence but the way actor said was hilarious.

This video of the actor is getting viral all over the internet and no doubt this is one of the beautiful videos of the actor Sanjay Dutt we have seen in recent times.

What are your views on this viral video and famous Chappal game of camera person, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read-Box office! UT 69, Aankh Micholi and The Ladykiller falls flat, have a look at the collections

 

Sanjay Dutt SANJAY DUTT FANS SANJAY DUTT MOVIES SANJAY DUTT VIRAL VIDEO paparazzi Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 11/04/2023 - 19:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Vanshaj: Shocking! Yuvika decides to expose Shobhana to the entire world
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Chirag and Bapodra get into an ugly fight
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Wow! Rajesh decides to donate the money that won from KBC
MUMBAI : ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Dhruv Tara: Indeed! Dhruv promises that he and Tara will be back together again
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Oh No! Raghav steps in to help Pashminna, Raghav, and Isha get attacked by a couple of people
MUMBAI: A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Sizzling! All eyes for Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon as she is looking stunning in this photoshoot
MUMBAI : Daughter of Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience over the...
Recent Stories
Rasha Thadani
Sizzling! All eyes for Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon as she is looking stunning in this photoshoot
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rasha Thadani
Sizzling! All eyes for Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon as she is looking stunning in this photoshoot
Amitabh Bachchan
Oh No! Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram post sparks questions about wishing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her 50th birthday among fans
Mukesh
Must Read! Two suspects from Gujarat and Telangana held for sending death threats and demanding Rs 400 crores from Mukesh Ambani
Shah
Exciting! Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur trailer to be shown with Salman Khan’s Tiger 3
Emraan
What! Emraan Hashmi’s character in Tiger to have a connection with Tiger Shroff from War?
Dunki
Wow! Dunki official poster out, Shah Rukh Khan is on a remarkable journey with his family