Must Read! Check out the lesser known facts about real life Gangubai Kathiawadi

Starring Alia Bhatt in the leading role in the upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced

Recently the trailer of the movie was released and it had received some amazing response from the fans. Looking at the glimpses of the acting performances delivered by the actress Alia Bhatt the fans cannot keep calm and they are eagerly waiting for the release date of the movie.

As we all know the movie is based on a real life character named Gangubai who was the sex worker in Kamathipura the red light area in Mumbai. Having said that, today let us have a look at the lesser known facts about the real life Gangubai.

The character of Gangubai Kathiawadi is inspired from Ganga Harjeevan Das Kathiawadi who was born in 1939 in Kathiawad. Ganga was from Kathiawad, the state of Gujarat and hailed from a family of lawyers. It is said that Ganga was fond of the movie industry and was looking forward to being a part of the industry.

It is also said that Ganga fell in love with her father's accountant and ran with him to Mumbai at the age of 16. She was eagerly looking forward to be the part of acting industry, but her life changed when her husband sold her for rupees 500 to a brothel forcing her into prostitution.

After this stage her life completely changed, soon she realised that nothing from here can be changed in her life and over the time she marked her own territory and she came to be known as Gangubai Kathiyawadi.

Gangubai was also known as the madam of Kamathipura as she rose to power to operate many brothels in the red light district of the city through her Mumbai underworld connections.

With her connections Gangubai also requested the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to address the difficulties encountered by the sex workers.

Family and relatives

Talking about the family members and relatives of Gangubai, husband 's name was Ramniklal who sold her. Gangubai adopted four children; one of her sons was named Babu Rawji Shah. It is also said that she owned a black Bentley car.

Indeed these are some shocking series of events that happened in the life of Gangubai and we look forward to see the cinematic adaptation of her life with the movie Gangubai Kathiyawadi which will hit the big screen on 25th February.

How excited are you for the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi



