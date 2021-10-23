Must read! Check out the lesser known secrets about actress Karishma Kapoor

MUMBAI: Actress Karisma Kapoor is indeed one of the finest talents we have in Bollywood industry, over the time we have seen some amazing characters played by the actress and getting all the love from the fans across the globe. No doubt the actress is known not only for her amazing but also for her fashion, fitness and dance moves.

We have seen and loved the actress on screen, but many of us do not know about some unknown facts about the actress. So today let us have a look at some of the lesser known facts and secrets about actress Karisma Kapoor.

1. Karisma Kapoor broke the stereotype

Karishma Kapoor's father Randhir Kapoor was totally against women Kapoor entering into Bollywood. Randhir Kapoor got seperated with his wife Babita Kapoor for this reason. But Karisma Kapoor broke the stereotype, she not only entered the Bollywood industry but she made it big in the industry.

2. Karisma Kapoor was dropped out of school

Karisma Kapoor was dropped out of school when she was in 6th standard and came into Bollywood industry. She made her acting debut when she was 17 with the movie Prem Qaidi in the year 1991.

3. Karisma Kapoor's appearances

Karisma Kapoor is the first and only women in the Kapoor family's 4th generation to have inherited blue green eyes. Karishma Kapoor was known for her flawless skin, pink lips and bushy eyebrows when she started her career.

4. Karishma Kapoor relationships rumours

Actress Karisma Kapoor appeared around 50 films in her career. She has given her major hits with actors Ajay Devgn and Govinda. Karishma Kapoor was rumoured to be linked with Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan although she never confirmed it. According to reports actress was in relationship with Ajay Devgan from 1992 till 1995.

5. Engagement with Abhishek Bachchan

It was the year 2002 when actress Karisma Kapoor got engaged with atah Abhishek Bacchan. Amitabh Bacchan formally announced the engagement on his 60th birthday. However they have called off the engagement few months after the announcement. Within a year Karisma Kapoor got married to Sanjay Kapur however they both got divorced in the year 2016. Karisma also filed a dowry harassment case against him.

So these are some interesting lesser known facts about actress Karisma Kapoor, no doubt the fans want to see her on screen and we are looking forward to see her in her upcoming projects.

