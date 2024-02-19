Must Read! Check out the list of actors that played the role of Dawood Ibrahim and nailed it

MUMBAI : This year has been an amazing year for action movie lovers as we got to see some edge-of-the-seat action and thriller movies, be it Hindi or South movies. Over the years, we have seen many movies which either based on underworld or involves an element of it.

Recently, there was a buzz around Dawood Ibrahim being hospitalized and it became a major topic of discussion. The news made rounds on the internet and it only reminds us of the times when actors played the role of Dawood Ibrahim and left a strong mark on the hearts and minds of the audience.

There are many actors that played the role and the audience loved them. Here we are with a list of actors who played the role of Dawood Ibrahim. Take a look at the list below:

Rishi Kapoor - D-Day

This is a 2013 movie directed by Nikkhil Advani, starring Rishi Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Shruti Haasan and Irrfan Khan among others. The movie was about catching the most wanted terrorist but failing to do so. Rishi Kapoor gave a memorable performance and he was really casted well for the role.

Siddhant Kapoor - Haseena Parkar

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, this 2017 movie gave Shraddha Kapoor the kind of recognition that no other role did as she got to play the role of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar and proved her acting skills, leaving the audience amazed. In the movie, Siddhant Kapoor played the role of Dawood Ibrahim. For the unversed, Siddhant Kapoor is the son of Shakti Kapoor and brother of Shraddha Kapoor. The actor really impressed the audience with his performance.

Emraan Hashmi - Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai

This 2010 movie will always be remembered by the audience for the storyline, characters, music, performances and dialogues. The movie was Milan Luthria under Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor's banner Balaji Films Production. Emraan Hashmi played the role of a young Dawood Ibrahim, showing the rise of the underworld don. The actor gave an amazing performance and the audience really loved him for it. The movie really made a strong mark. Other than Emraan Hashmi, the movie also starred Ajay Devgn, Randeep Hooda, Prachi Desai and Kangana Ranaut.

Akshay Kumar - Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara

This 2013 Milan Luthria movie was released under Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor's production and showed the journey of Shoib (Dawood Ibrahim) and how he rose to power. In this film, Akshay Kumar played the role of Shoib, which is Dawood Ibrahim, and continued the story if it's first part. The movie did well commercially but failed to impress the audience the way the first part did.

Sonu Sood - Shootout At Wadala

Shootout an Wadala, based on the book Dongri To Dubai: Six Decades Of The Mumbai Mafia written by Hussain Zaidi, is a movie directed by Sanjay Gupta where John Abraham plays the role of a gangster who forms his gang and takes revenge for brother's death. In the movie, Sonu Sood played the role of Dilawar Imtiaz Haksar which is based on Dawood Ibrahim. The actor has always given his best and this time wasn't an exception. The audience loved the movie and the characters.

