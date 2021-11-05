Must read! Check out the list of Bollywood actors who are all set to make their Hollywood debut

MUMBAI: Indeed we have seen some amazing talents in the Bollywood industry over the years. Many stars have made their strong mark not only in the hearts and minds of the fans across the nation but also across the globe.

We have seen many big names from Bollywood who made their strong mark in the Hollywood industry like Anil Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.

There are a few names of Bollywood who are ready to make their Hollywood debut in the upcoming days.

Take a look at the list of Bollywood actors who are all set to make their Hollywood debut.

1. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is indeed one of the finest actors we have in the acting industry. Over the years, his acting skills and looks have been compared to the Hollywood level. And now it is said that the actor is all set to make his Hollywood debut. Hrithik Roshan is all set to make his Hollywood debut with an American thriller movie.

2. Kubra Sait

Actress Kubra Sait has no doubt made her strong mark in the acting industry with her amazing acting contribution. The Sacred Games actress is now all set to make her Hollywood debut. It is said that the actress is all set to make her Hollywood debut with a series titled Foundation. No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress and we are excited to see what she has to offer with this upcoming Hollywood series.

3. Sikander Kher

Known for playing versatile and raw characters, actor Sikander Kher has been winning the hearts of the fans with his amazing work. And now it is said that the actor is also to be seen in the upcoming Hollywood project titled Monkey Man.

ALSO READ – (Samantha's cryptic posts bother fans who can't 'let her go')

4. Alia Bhatt

Known not only for her cuteness but also amazing acting skills, actress Alia Bhatt is no doubt ruling the hearts of millions. For all the Alia Bhatt fans, do you know the actress is all set to make her Hollywood debut very soon? The actress recently signed with a talent agency that manages Hollywood projects.

5. Dhanush

Superstar Dhanush is also all set to make his Hollywood debut. It is said that the actor will be seen playing a character in the debut novel of Mark Greaney.

Well, this is the list of Bollywood superstars who are all set to step into the Hollywood world. What are your views on this do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Adarsh Gourav starts shooting for Scott Z. Burns' 'Extrapolation')