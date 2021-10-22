Must read! Check out the list of Bollywood actors who HATE marriage

MUMBAI: Bollywood is an industry where all the fans and people want to know what’s happening in their favorite actor’s life, be it a controversial thing or something personal Bollywood personalities life has always been in the media glare.

One of the most talked-about topics has always been their relationship and marriages as the audiences want to know that if they're dating anyone then when they would get married and have babies etc.

But most of the stars keep their personal life under the wraps and don’t indulge in giving too many details of their life but then the paparazzi comes into the picture and takes the privacy of an actor.

They are a few actors who have been in serious relationships but haven’t walked the mile and they keep running for the name marriage.

Today we bring you the list of actors who hate to be worried and are happy being single.

( ALSO READ: Must read! Bigg Boss 15: This is how Afsana Khan’s fiance reacted to Salman Khan schooling her)

Check out the list below :

1 Salman Khan

2. Katrina Kaif

Katrina who is known for keeping her relationships under wraps was previously dating Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan but the relationship ended and currently, there are rumors doing the round that she may be dating Vicky Kaushal. The actress is single and doesn’t intend to get married in one of her interviews she did say she doesn’t believe in the concept of marriage but someday if she gets the right person she would settle down.

3, Kangana Ranaut

Kangana has been as not been lucky in love, she has openly told in many interviews that she has been in toxic relationships. The recent one that came into the public eye was her relationship with Hrithik Roshan which ended in a bitter way. The actress is in no mood for marriage as she is concentrating on her career. In one of her interviews, she had said that she is in no mood of marrying anytime soon and when the right time will arrive, she will get married.

4. Nargis Fakhri

Nargis at one point was dating Uday Chopra and the two parted ways a few years ago. Currently, she is single and has no plans of marrying anytime soon and she would take her sweet time to settle down.

5. Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is rumored to be dating Rohan Shreshta and the actress is in no mood of getting married anytime soon.

6. Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen is a diva of Bollywood and has been in a series of live-in relationships but none of them reached marriage. The actress said that she doesn’t believe in the concept of marriage and whenever she feels it’s the right time, she will take the step.

7. Tabu

Tabu is almost fifty years old and the actress is not married and doesn’t intend to. In one of her interviews, she had said that she doesn’t feel the reason to get married and she is happy being single.

8. Ameesha Patel

Ameesha has been in a series of relationships with Vikram Bhatt and a businessman but unfortunately, it didn’t reach marriage and currently, she is 44 years old and is happily single and doesn’t plan to get married anytime soon.

9. Abhay Deol

Abhay is one of the eligible bachelors in Bollywood and when he had come on India’s most Desirable had said that he doesn’t feel the need to get married as he believes in a live-in relationship.



Well, seems like these actors don’t have any plans of getting married and are happy being single.



For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

( ALSO READ: Did You Know: There was a strong rumour once that Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan married in Dubai )