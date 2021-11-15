Must read! Check out the list of Bollywood actors who never got married after their divorce

MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some successful marriages in Bollywood, these marriages and Bollywood couple no doubt give us some major couple goals to the fans all over. No doubt it is always a treat to watch these beautiful couple all across the social media.

But having said that there are a few marriages which does not last for long and the partners does not get married for the second time.

So today we are going to speak about Bollywood actors who never got married after their divorce

1. Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin who is known for her amazing contribution and over the time in the Bollywood industry no doubt hand made her strong mark. We have often seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans. As we all know it was the year 2001 when the actress Kalki got married to film director Anurag Kashyap and later in the year 2015 they both got divorced. Since then the actress never got married and her full attention was given to her professional life and career.

2. Karisma Kapoor

Known for not only her amazing acting skills but also for her amazing dance moves actress Karisma Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved Bollywood actresses since 90s. The actress had defined versatility over the time with her amazing contribution. As we all know the actress got married to Sanjay Kapur in the year 2003 but the couple got separated in the year 2016. Kapur is an industrialist and they both had a high profile marriage. Just like their marriage their divorce was also high profile. The couple also had two children Sameira Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor. After her divorce the actress never remarried.

3. Hrithik Roshan

Superstar Hrithik Roshan who is not only known for her amazing acting skills but also for his looks and his dance move has no doubt won the hearts of millions across the globe. No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actor and he has indeed made his strong mark not only on box office but also in the hearts of fans. The actor as we all know got married to Suzanne Khan in the year 2000 but the couple got separated in the year 2014. Well the reason of divorce is not completely known, but it is said that it is something to do around with Kangana Ranaut and Barbara Mori. Hrithik and Suzanne had two kids together Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

4. Amrita Singh

Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan got married in the year 1991. But after 13 years of marriage Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh parted ways. Later Saif Ali Khan was dating Kareena Kapoor and got married to her but Amrita Singh never got married. Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan has two kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan who stays with Amrita Singh but has a good relation with their dad Saif Ali Khan.

5. Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt is a successful actress, director and producer. We have seen some amazing work coming from the side of Pooja Bhatt and winning the heart of the fans. She is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt. Pooja Bhatt was married to Manish Makhija for 11 years. They got married in the year 2003 but got separated in the year 2014. Manish Makhija was a VJ. Even after they are divorce they both remained good friends with each other.

So these are the names of Bollywood actors who never got married after their divorce, what are your views on this do let us know in the comments section below.

