Must read! Check out the list of bollywood celebrities who were in a live in relationship before marriage

MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen number of relationship in the Bollywood industry. Some of the Bollywood celebrity are open about their relationship and openly speak about it whereas on the other hand there are few celebrities who do not like to expose their personal life in front of the social media.

Well having said that there are many celebrities who were in living relationship before getting married. So today we are going to discuss about such celebrities who were in live in relationship before getting married.

1. Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor is indeed one of the most loved Bollywood Jodi. As we all know this Jodi dated for around 5 years which at one point they had lived together. Their families did not agree with their relationship so they had to break up. Kareena Kapoor later got married to Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor is now married to Mira Rajput.

2 Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan

How can we forget this Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Jodi Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan. They both started dating in the year 1997 but broke up in the year 2001. During their relationship they also thought to get married. As we all know their breakup was very ugly as Aishwarya Rai accused Salman Khan for misbehaving with her parents.

3. John Abraham and Bipasha Basu

One of the hottest jodis of all time was John Abraham and Bipasha Basu. They both dated for around 10 years. They both parted ways with each other in a good way as they were not ready for marriage even after 10 years. Later Bipasha Basu got married to Karan Singh Grover and John Abraham got married to Priya Runchal.

4. Lara Dutta and Kelly Dorji

Lara and Kelly started dating to each other during their modelling days. There were also rumors that Dino Morea was the reason behind their breakup but they did not admitted it. In the year 2007 Kelly went out of their shared department officially ending their relationship.

Also read (OMG! Janhvi Kapoor shares STUNNING snaps from Dubai trip; rumoured ex Shikhar Pahariya REACTS)

5. Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra

Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra was seen in the movie Kaminey. They both were rumoured of dating each other. Later they confirmed that they were dating. Their relationship went for around two years where they were living together.

6. Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in love with each other in the year 2007 where both were shooting for the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno. It was said that Ranbir Kapoor was not honest in the relationship and Deepika Padukone was looking for a honest relationship. Later Deepika Padukone got married to Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor now has plans of getting married to Alia Bhatt.

So these are some of the Bollywood celebrities who were in live in relationship before getting married. What are your views on these do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television and stay tuned to tellychakkar.

Also read (Siddhant's quirky Instagram post ahead of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' release)