Must read! Check out the list of Bollywood stars who supported Kareena Kapoor on being trolled for the role of Sita

MUMBAI: From Taapsee Pannu to Pooja Hegde, a few Bollywood actresses came to the forefront to support Kareena Kapoor Khan. This was when she was trolled for allegedly asking Rs 12 crore to essay the role of Sita. As per the media reports, Kareena Kapoor Khan reportedly asked Rs 12 crore to play the role of Sita. When this particular news flashed Kareena was trolled badly, but few actresses supported her to fight for it.

The fee that a celeb is charging for a movie has always been a point of discussion. The price charged by every Bollywood star for any movie is always the hot topic of the town. Be it an actor or an actress, the fee has always been discussed and talked about. But sometimes, the same can get a bit messy and can lead to trolling. A few weeks back, a media update says that actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been offered to play the role of Sita in an upcoming project. While nothing much was revealed about the project, Kareena's alleged fees for the same created a stir, and the actress was badly trolled.

Kareena quoted her fee to essay the role was for Rs 12 crore. The amount is jaw-dropping. Neither Kareena nor the makers of the film said anything about the same and this led to a lot of backlashes and the actress had to face the wrath of the public. While many trolled her for her previous statements, there were many who said that she shouldn't ask for Rs 12 crore to play Sita.

After a lot of such heated comments and opinions, there were a few well-known celebs who came out in support of Kareena. From Taapsee Pannu to Pooja Hegde, actresses gave a nice answer to the haters and supported Kareena.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu responded to Kareena's charged fees and said that if an actor would have asked for such fees, then people would have said, "iski market badh gayi hai," but if the actress is asking the same thing, they are trolling her. "She is one of the biggest female superstar we have in the country. If she demands a certain salary for the time, its her job. Do you really think, like all the other mythological characters that are played by men, do you think they do it for free? I don’t think so. So its only when a woman hikes her salary, people call her ‘problematic’. Whereas it's a success barometer when it's a man,” said Taapsee.

Pooja Hegde

Houseful movie fame Pooja also supported Kareena Kapoor Khan. Pooja said that people will always have an opinion and comment on it because that's what they do. "She is asking for what she thinks she is worth and it is the producer's call at the end of the day on what he thinks he can pay. So more power to her," she said.

Priyamani

The Family Man actress Priyamani also backed Kareena in asking for Rs 12 crore for Sita's role. The actress mentioned "Regarding the pay parity, I would definitely say that if a woman is asking for what she deserves I think it is because she deserves it. That is her market thing and she deserves what she is asking for. So I don't think you should question that."

