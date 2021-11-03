MUST READ! Check out the list of highest paid actresses of Bollywood in 2021

MUMBAI: Indeed it is always a treat to watch our favorite actresses in different movies. Over the time we have seen some amazing characters played by different actresses and making their strong mark in the acting industry. Many times we have seen that few Bollywood names are making the headlines because of their high fee charges for a particular movie.

So today we are going to talk about the top highest paid actresses of Bollywood in 2021.

1. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is indeed one of the most loved Bollywood actresses of all time. We have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the equation getting all the love from the fans. It is said that the actress charges Rupees 15 to 30 crores for a project.

2. Kangana Ranaut

Known not only for her amazing acting skills but also for her fearless behavior, actress Kangana Ranaut is indeed one of the finest talents we have in the Bollywood industry. Her recent movie Thalaivi has won the hearts of millions not only with its theatrical run but also with its digital premiere. As per reports the actress charged 27 crores for the movie.

3. Priyanka Chopra

Global star Priyanka Chopra is known for her versatile acting skills. We have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actresses over the time and getting all the love from the fans. As per reports it is said that the actress charges around 15 to 25 crores per film.

4. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt overtime established herself as one of the finest talents of Bollywood. Right from her debut movie Student of the Year she has been winning the hearts of the fans with her amazing characters. It is said that the actress charges 24 crores per movie.

5. Katrina Kaif

Also known as the Barbie doll of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is no doubt known not only for her acting but also for her beauty. No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress on screen and it is said that the actress charges around 15 to 25 crores per film.

6. Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor is one of the highest skilled actresses in Bollywood industry. We have been seeing the actress right from her debut Refugee in the year 2000 and loved the actress in different types of characters. It is said that the actress charges 12 to 15 crores per movie.

7. Anushka Sharma

Actress Anushka Sharma who is known not only for acting skills but also for her cuteness is indeed one of the most loved actresses in B Town. The actress is said to charge 7 to 10 crores per movie.

Well these are the names of top Bollywood actresses who are known as the highest paid actresses of b-town in 2021. What are your views on this list? Do let us know in the comments section below.

