Must Read! Check out the list of these upcoming movies of 2024 that have the potential to collect 200-500cr at the Box Office

MUMBAI: The new year has begun with a bang and we are getting to watch so many trailers, teasers and announcements right from the start of the year.

Things were never like this before, we now have a great number of options to choose from OTT and cinema as well. Which means, there’s quality content on all the platforms and with that, we can also see how new talents are getting the opportunity to showcase their skills and art, be it as an actor, a director or a storywriter.

While the year 2023 was filled with some major movies, this year too will have some movies which are awaited by the audience. Here’s a list of movies which the audience are waiting for very eagerly and have the potential to collect 200-500cr at the Box Office.

Pushpa: The Rule

Allu Arjun starrer will be back with a sequel and the audience are waiting eagerly for this movie. Allu Arjun last year received a National Award for his performance.

Singham Again

This time, the Ajay Devgn starrer will arrive with a bang as we will get to see a lot of cops appearing in this one movie. We will get to see Deepika Padukone as the female cop of the Cop universe too. This is one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

Fighter

Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. This is the first Aerial action movie in the Hindi film industry and we are sure it’s going to be a mind blowing one.

Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer movie is something that the audience are looking forward to and the movie is sure to make a huge collection in the Box Office.

Welcome 3

Welcome 3 or Welcome To The Jungle has a huge cast and is one of the most anticipated movies. The star cast includes some names like Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani and many more.

Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD, the first mythological sci-fi starring Prabhas, is surely has the potential to earn 200-500cr at the Box Office as the hype for the movie is really high.

