MUST-READ: Check Out the Most Popular And Exotic Honeymoon Destinations Of Your Favourite B-Town Stars!

MUMBAI: A Bollywood fan wants to know everything about his or her favorite celebrity. Fans keep track of everything about their favorite stars, from their favorite vacation spots to their favorite food.

ALSO READ: SHOCKING! Are Katrina and Vicky officially married?

Check out these celebrity couples' honeymoon destinations:

Shahrukh- Gauri

The power couple of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan went to City Of Love Paris after their wedding in 1991 and had an amazing time on their honeymoon. The destination now is a go-to vacation spot for them.

Saif- Kareena:

You might have seen Kareena and Saif on Vacation to exotic places very often and Switzerland is one of their favorite holiday destinations but did you know that The two traveled to Gstaad, Switzerland for their Honeymoon as they enjoy activities like mountain biking and skiing in the exotic location.

Shilpa - Raj Kundra:

Even though they travel a lot and frequently between London and India . The couple went to a wonderful resort in the Bahamas with Shilpa Shetty. Raj had booked the Regal Suite for them at the Atlantis Resort in the Paradise Islands at the Bahamas, For their Honeymoon.

Shahid - Mira Kapoor

The Kabir Singh actor and his wife who had an arranged marriage chose the city of Big Ben, London as their Honeymoon Destination. The couple has since taken a lot of holidays together and never shy away from flaunting it on the gram.

Virat- Anushka :

After their dreamy wedding in Italy, Virushka, the popular couple, headed to Finland for their honeymoon and admired the Northern Lights.

Abhishek - Aishwarya :

The Bachchans traveled all across Europe after their Grand but Private wedding in Mumbai. Now parents to Aradhya, you can spot them at the airport taking Flights for their family Trips.

Tell us in the comments below which Honeymoon destination are you taking as an inspiration for your wedding!

For More Entertainment News, Stay Tuned To TellyChakkar.com!

Credits: Bollywood Life

ALSO READ : Flashback! Let’s take you to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s ‘Jab We Met’ story