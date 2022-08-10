Must Read! Check out the names of celebrities who vested the last rites of filmmaker play makeup Pradeep Sarkar

MUMBAI:Pradeep Sarkar was indeed one of the finest filmmakers in Bollywood industry, over the time with his beautiful contribution in Indian cinema he has created a strong mark.

He is known for his beautiful movies like Parineeta, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Mardaani, Helicopter Eela, the news of his demise had brought a wave of shock among the fans and all the Bollywood fraternity.

We have seen many pictures and videos which are floating all over the internet where many Bollywood celebrities paid lat visit to the filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar.

As we can see many names like Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Supriya Shukla, Dia Mirza, Rhea Chakraborty, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and other were seen attending the Last rites of the filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar



Indeed with his beautiful filmmaking contribution, Pradeep Sarkar has created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans and also in the Bollywood industry.

Definitely Bollywood is going to miss this one of the finest filmmakers, Pradeep Sarkar.

