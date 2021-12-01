Must read! Check out the range of fees charged by the star cast of Antim

MUMBAI: The movie Antim which has Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in the leading role is winning the heart of fans all across the globe. The movie which also marks the acting debut of actress Mahima Makwana is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. No doubt we have seen some amazing performances coming from the side of actor Salman Khan and it was a treat to watch actor Aayush Sharma in the movie.

The movie is the official adaptation of Marathi's movie titled Mulshi Pattern, and today let us have a look at the fees charged by the star cast of the movie Antim.

1. Mahesh Manjrekar

Director Mahesh Manjrekar who has also played the character of Mahima's father in the movie reportedly charged 5 to 8 crores for the movie.

2. Aayush Sharma

Aayush Sharma is seen playing the character Rahul/Rahuliya, The gangster in the movie. No doubt it was a treat to watch actor delivering his strong performance. Many of the fans came out with his character of Rahul. Reportedly it is said that the actor charged 10 to 12 crores for a movie.

3. Nikitin Dheer

Chennai Express fame actor in the Nikitin Dheer is no doubt one of the most loved villains in Bollywood industry, we have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actor. The actor was seen playing the character Daya in the movie. Reportedly the actor charged 5 to 8 crores for the movie.

4. Mahima Makwana

Making her Bollywood debut with this movie actress Mahima Makwana is seen playing the character of Manda, the love interest of Aayush Sharma. As per the reports it is said that the actress charged around 4 crores for this movie.

5. Sachin Khedekar

Actor Sachin Khedekar is seen playing Rahul's father in the movie. As per reports it is said that the actor charged around 1 crore for his character in the movie.

6. Salman Khan

Actor Salman Khan is seen playing Rajveer Singh, a Sikh police officer in the movie. It is said that Salman Khan did not charge any fee for the movie Antim.

So these are the fees charged which were charged by the cast of the movie Antim.

