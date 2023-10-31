Must Read! Check out the runtime of the movie Animal starting Ranbir Kapoor

Animal is one of the much awaited movies of the year which has Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the leading role, check out some of the details of the movie
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 10/31/2023 - 13:30
MUMBAI :  Upcoming movie of actor Ranbir Kapoor titled Animal has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience for quite some time now, earlier we have seen the pre teaser and the teaser which has grabbed the attention of the fans and now we can see the songs which are ruling the hearts of millions. The movie which also has Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol along with the actor Ranbir Kapoor is directed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The movie is all set to hit the big screen in the month of December and we all are looking forward to the trailer of the movie after the strong buzz looking at the teaser. And now there are details which are out regarding the duration of the movie.

Also read –Must Read! Meet Arshad Warsi’s son Zeke, check out what he has to say about his career

For all the fans of the actor Ranbir Kapoor who are looking forward to the movie Animal, the duration of the movie is 3 hour +. Yes you heard right, the exact duration of the movie is 3 Hour and 10 minute. No doubt it will be a treat to watch our favourite actor Ranbir Kapoor for three long hours but at the same time we really hope that the movie is gripping and interesting enough to hold the audience for that long time.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by T-Series and Cine1 Studios, the movie Animal will be releasing on 1st December 2023.  

What are your views on the duration of the movie and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read Must Read! Filmmaker Faraz Ansari on not being able to get married to the love of his life, “Why are we giving a gender to marriage?”

 
 

