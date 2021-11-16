Must read! Check out the shocking age gap between these Bollywood couples

MUMBAI: Over time, we have seen many Bollywood couples getting all the love from fans. They give some major couple goals through their pictures and posts all across social media.

No doubt fans all over look up to these couples. Today, let us have a look at the shocking age gap between some Bollywood couples.

1. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are one of the most loved Bollywood couples of all time. No doubt they both define love and companionship. The age gap between both of them is 10 years.

2. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

The relationship of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora has been subject to trolls. Some love this couple, but for others, it is a big question mark. Do you know the age gap between Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora is 11 years?

3. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the cutest couples of all time. We have seen some amazing pictures of both of them that define love and companionship. In spite of having a 12-year gap, the love and compatibility can be seen in their pictures.

4. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor

We have seen some amazing pictures of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor giving us major couple and vacation goals. No doubt they are one of the highest followed Bollywood couples. The age gap between both of them is 14 years.

5. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently the talk of the town because of the rumours of their wedding ceremony. Do you know they both have a age gap of 5 years? Vicky Kaushal is five years younger to the actress.

6. Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza

Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza are considered to be the cutest Bollywood pair of all time. We have seen many Instagram pictures and posts where they both define love. The age gap between them is 9 years.

What are your views on this? Let us know in the comments section below.

