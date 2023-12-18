Must Read! Check out these actors who did not charge any money for their role

While there are many movies where we see actors charging a hefty amount for their roles, here we are with a list of actors who did not charge any money for their characters.
MUMBAI: A lot of movies are loved but there are times when some movies or their characters leave a huge impact either on the audience or in the storyline, something that cannot be imagined to be taken out.

In such cases it is not necessary as to what were the collections that the movie made as at the end of the day what counts is the effect the actor left.

Take a look at the list below:

Deepika Padukone - Om Shanti Om

Directed by Farah Khan, this 2007 movie gave us a love story that's unforgettable. The movie marked the debut for Deepika Padukone who was paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan and who is ruling the hearts of many. It is said that the actress did not charge any money for her lead role.

Rajkumar Rao - Trapped

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, this film featured Rajkumar Rao as the main lead. The story and execution of the movie was really gripping and made sure to keep the audience hooked. While the movie didn't do so well commercially, it was still loved by the audience. It is reported that Rajkumar Rao did not take a fee for his role.

Nazawuddin Siddiqui - Manto

Nandita Das is loved for the movies that she has made and Manto is not an exception. The film was an eye opener for many as it showed an unseen side of the partition time. Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the role of Saadat Hasan Manto and it is said that he didn't charge any money for the movie.

Shahid Kapoor - Haider

Based on the Shakespeare play, 'Hamlet', this Vishal Bharadwaj movie starred Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Tabu, late actor Irrfan Khan and Kay Kay Menon. Be it the story, the execution, the performances or even the music, everything was loved by the audience and critics alike. However, even after playing such a powerful role, it is reported that Shahid Kapoor did not charge any money.

Farhan Akhtar - Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Farhan Khan has directed some iconic movies but every time he steps in to act it has to be something special. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, starring Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor and Divya Dutta, this movie was based on the real life story of Milkha Singh, also known as The Flying Sikh'. It is said that Sonam Kapoor only took Re 1 for her role while Farhan Akhtar did not take any fees for his role.

What do you think about these actors? Tell is in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Farhan Akhtar Deepika Padukone Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shahid Kapoor Rajkumar Rao TellyChakkar
About Author

