Must Read! Check out who is Ashish Vidyarthi's ex – wife Rajoshi Barua and son Arth Vidyarthi

MUMBAI: Ashish Vidyarthi is a known star in Bollywood and recently he grabbed the headlines for his second marriage to Rupali Barua. Vidyarthi was earlier married to Rajoshi Barua and they are blessed with a son, Arth.

Rajoshi in one of her interviews to an entertainment portal said that the two got separated as they both wanted different things in life and that she wanted her own identity and didn’t want to be known as someone’s wife.

They filed for divorce in October 2022 and they finally got separated. Post the separation they both decided to be friends. Rajoshi Barua is the daughter of yesteryear's actress Shakuntala Barua. She worked as a radio jockey and producer at the FM station Times FM’ in Mumbai in 1993. Rajoshi Vidyarthi has acted in various Hindi films and TV serials. Some of her TV serials as an actor are ‘Suhani Si Ek Ladki’ (2019) and ‘Imlie’ (2020).

Rajoshi and Ashish have a son who is almost 23 years old. His son is studying in America and he is interested in becoming an actor just like his father and he has supported him in the decision to get married for the second time.

Now Ashish married for the second time too at the age of 60 and he had the full support of his family and son.

