Must Read! Check out yesteryear Bollywood actresses who went nude for their films

MUMBAI : Bollywood actresses have been entertaining the film buffs not only with their acting talent but also with their good looks and style statements. There have also been several actresses who have gone bold for their films.

They have never ever shied away from showcasing their sensuous and bold side in films. Bold scenes of Bollywood actresses in films wherein they either went nude or performed topless scenes grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Read to know about some of the yesteryear B-town actresses who performed nude scenes on-screen.

Mandakini: The actress earned praise for her performance in Ram Teri Ganga Maili. Her bathing under a waterfall in the film wearing a transparent saree cannot be forgotten.Anu Agarwal: OG Aashiqui actress Anu Agarwal did not just shed, but tore down her girl-next-door image. The actress set the screens on fire with her hot and bold scenes.Simi Garewal: The actress went bold for the movie Mera Naam Joker. She was seen bathing in her birthday suit for a fleeting moment in the film. Simi Garewal's bold move made everyone go weak in knees and one still remembers the scene in the film.Zeenat Aman: The actress was seen in a bold avatar in the film Satyam Shivam Sundaram. Zeenat Aman went topless in the film and it was one of the boldest moves during that times.

