MUST READ ! Chekout the Bollywood celebrities with their stunt doubles

MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some amazing action sequences and stunts in Bollywood movies. Having said that it is the hard work and dedication of the actors who perform their stunts on their own, and get lots of love from the fans. We see many Bollywood stunts are being performed by the body doubles of the actors.

A few stunt persons of Bollywood celebrities are known to the fans whereas there are many others too which are not known, so today let us have a look at the list of Bollywood celebrities with their stunt doubles.

1. Salman Khan with Parvez Kazi

One of the well-known body doubles of the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is Parvez Kazi, there are many pictures of him with Salman Khan, we have often seen his pictures all over social media with Salman Khan. He was part in Salman Khan movies like, Radhe, Dabangg 3, Bharat, Race 3, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Ek Tha Tiger.

2. Shahrukh Khan Prashant Walde

The name of the stunt double of the superstar Shahrukh Khan is Prashant, you must have seen Prashant portraying Shahrukh Khan in mini television shows.

3. Hrithik Roshan with Mansoor Ali Khan

Another bollywood superstar who has always impressed the fans with his amazing stunts Hrithik Roshan. Mansoor Ali Khan is the name of the stunt double of Hrithik Roshan who also performs stunts for the actor. He has worked in movies like bang bang, Krrish, Agneepath.

4. Priyanka Chopra with Sanober pardiwala

Here is the picture of Priyanka Chopra with her stunt double Sanober Pardiwalla from the sets of movie Gunday. Sanober Pardiwalla has also performed stunts for Aishwarya Rai and Taapsee Pannu.

5. Parineeti Chopra with Geeta Tandon

One of the most loved Bollywood actresses Parineeti Chopra, the above picture shows the stunt double of the actress Parineeti Chopra whose name is Geeta Tandon.

Well these are the names of stunt doubles of Bollywood celebrities, which stunt performer has impressed you do let us know in the comment section below.

