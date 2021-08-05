MUST READ! Cinematographer Anubhav Bansal is dating this actress from Hostages

MUMBAI: Cinematographer Anubhav Bansal has been contributing to Bollywood by backing up projects like Baaghi, Kalank, and Frederick.

In terms of his personal life, Anubhav Bansal is dating Malhaar Rathod. Yes, you heard right. Anubhav is in a relationship with the actress, who has impressed fans with her amazing acting skills in projects like Hostages, Thoda Adjust Please, MTV Nishedh, and Sunsilk Real FM.

ALSO READ – (SHOCKING! I was treated like a farm animal, shepherded from here to there while being treated cruelly: Shalini on her marriage with Yo Yo Honey Singh)

Recently, Anubhav shared a lovely birthday post for his ladylove Malhaar.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anubhav shared, ‘Happy birthday to my crunchy avocado sushi & my favourite human, the one who completes me. Wishing you all the happiness in the world. Here’s to travelling the world and making endless memories together. To never ending breakfasts, binging on Chicago pie and almond croissant with coffee I am so lucky to have you in my life. PS. This is OUR La La Land picture I love you so much for all the reasons and no reason at all @malhaar_rathod.’

Well, no doubt these two create a wonderful pair together, and the post shared by Anubhav for Malhaar is truly amazing and gives some major couple goals.

What are your views on this amazing pair? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Must Read! Sara Ali Khan has THIS to say about her parents Saif and Amrita's separation )