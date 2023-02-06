Must Read! Creepy door opening voice, ghost walking on wall and more; when will Hindi films try something new when it comes to horror?

MUMBAI :Raaz, Bhoot, 1920, 13B, Ragini MMS, Darna Mana hai, and more; there was a time when Hindi film industry was making some really good horror films. However, now things are just getting repetitive.

Recently, the trailer of the horror film 1920 Horrors of the Heart was released. Well, it is not a bad trailer, but it is just nothing new.

The trailer gives a hint that there’s a revenge story set in the era of 1920, a girl gets possessed and there are scenes where a door is opening with a creepy voice, a ghost is walking on the wall, eating insects, hands are coming from under the bed and a lot more.

Now, these are the things that we have already seen in Hindi horror films earlier. But now, this is an analysis of what we have seen in the trailer. Let’s hope that the movie offers us something new and different.

It is directed by Krishna Bhatt who is the daughter of Vikram Bhatt. The latter is known for directing some good horror films, so the audience surely has expectations from his daughter too. So, let’s wait and watch.

1920: Horrors of the Heart stars Avika Gor, Rahul Dev, and Barkha Bisht in the lead role. It is slated to hit the big screens on 23rd June 2023.

If you have watched the trailer of 1920: Horrors of the Heart, let us know if you like the trailer or not?

