Must Read! From Daana Veera Soora Karna to Lagaan, here are movies with longest runtime in Indian Cinema

From Daana Veera Soora Karna to Lagaan, here are movies with longest runtime in Indian Cinema

Animal has sent shockwaves across the internet but not all for the right reasons. Netizens express dismay over unnecessary runtime. Well, today let us see the movies with the longest runtime.
movie_image: 
Daana Veera Soora Karna

MUMBAI : In the ever-evolving Indian cinema, filmmakers have continuously pushed the boundaries of storytelling. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest creation, "Animal," has garnered attention not only for its star-studded cast but also for its historic opening, despite facing competition from Meghna Gulzar's "Sam Bahadur." 

However, criticism has arisen regarding its seemingly overstretched runtime, prompting a reflection on the longest movies in Bollywood's history. Let’s take a look at the top 5 longest movies of Indian Cinema. 

Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India (2001) - Runtime: 3HR 44MINS:

Ashutosh Gowariker's, "Lagaan," stands as one of the longest and most celebrated films in Indian cinema. Set against the backdrop of British colonial India, the film follows a group of villagers who challenge their oppressive rulers to a game of cricket to escape the burden of taxes, clocking in at 3 hours and 44 minutes, "Lagaan" not only became a critical and commercial success.

Sangam (1964) - Runtime: 3HR 58MINS:

Directed by Raj Kapoor, "Sangam" is a classic romantic drama that explores the complexities of love and friendship. With a runtime just shy of four hours, 3 hours and 58 minutes the film was notable for its timeless music, composed by Shankar-Jaikishan. "Sangam" remains a significant piece of Indian cinema history for its narrative depth and visual grandeur.

Mera Naam Joker (1970) - Runtime: 4HR 4MINS:

Helmed by the legendary Raj Kapoor, "Mera Naam Joker" is an autobiographical film that traces the life of a circus clown. Unfolding over four hours and four minutes, the movie is known for its storytelling and emotional depth. Despite facing commercial challenges upon its release, "Mera Naam Joker" has since gained cult status and is regarded as a cinematic masterpiece.

LOC: Kargil (2003) - Runtime: 4HR 15 MINS:

J.P. Dutta's war epic, "LOC: Kargil," delves into the real-life events of the Kargil War of 1999. With a runtime of 4 hours and 15 minutes, the film has a great cast and portrays intense conflict between India and Pakistan. While it faced mixed reviews, "LOC: Kargil" is recognized for its ambitious narrative and dedication to historical accuracy.

Daana Veera Soora Karna (1977) - Runtime: 4HR 17MINS:

Starring and directed by the iconic Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), "Daana Veera Soora Karna" is a Telugu mythological film that narrates the story of the great warrior Karna from the Mahabharata. With a runtime of four hours and seventeen minutes, the film showcases NTR's versatility as an actor and his ability to command the screen in an epic narrative.

