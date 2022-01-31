Must Read! Dabangg fame Sonakshi Sinha shares her beauty regime

MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha is blessed with great genes but she’s still learned the importance of skin and hair care.

Sonakshi Sinha spoke about her skincare routine, “I'm still trying to figure out a proper skincare routine because I take full advantage of my good genes and my mother's skin that I have inherited. But the one mantra that I always follow is to never sleep with your makeup on. I try to keep myself hydrated. I'm now trying to get into a nightly moisturising routine. Nothing hectic though. I don't like messing around with my skin too much.”

Eyeliner, Matte Lipsticks, Tinted moisturizer, and Eyebrow Pencil are the five makeup essentials that Sonakshi can't live without.

Talking about the Haircare tips, Sonakshi shares, “First has to be oiling. That's something I started during the lockdown and it really made a big difference to my hair. I mix coconut and castor oil and it's really improved my hair quality. Then deep conditioning, maybe once in two weeks if you can. My hair is subjected to a lot more heat and styling, so to prevent damage and make it look healthy, I have to do it.”

Credit: Filmfare