Must Read! David Dhawan and Govinda's new pic going viral, fans says they want to see this duo again

MUMBAI: Hero no 1 of industry Govinda is no doubt one of the most loved actors, over the time not only with his comedy but also with his intense characters the actor has created a solid mark in the hearts and minds of the fans, indeed the actor is less to be seen in the movies now a days, but there is not a single day that the fans comments on his posts that they want to see the actor on the big screens.

Well there was a Diwali party and we see the actor sharing a picture with the filmmaker David Dhawan, this picture is indeed getting lot of love from the fans all over, there are many who are saying they are really want this actor director to come back on screen

As we know there were many reports of the filmmaker David Dhawan and Govinda's unhealthy relation, Govinda has also said this many a times on different talk shows that they were not in good terms, but this picture of the actor with the director is grabbing the attention of the fans and we see many people want them to do a movie together. Indeed it will be a treat to see them coming together for a movie as it is one of the hit jodi of an actor and director who has delivered 18 movies and most of them are blockbusters.

