Must Read! December just got crowded, have a look at the 3 major clash in the month

MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content, we see some great projects being made and this time period is the golden for all the movie buff and cinema lovers as we see some movies releasing and getting great box office response.

Having said all this, this year is going to end with a bang as we are going to see some great movies in the month of December. Well have a look at the 3 big clashes in the month of December.

1. Sam Bahadur and Animal

Movie Sam Bahadur that has Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra is all set to hit the big screen on 1st December. The movie has been grabbing attention for a long time. But do you know it is going to face clash with one of the biggie titled Animal, that has Ranbir Kapoo, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandana? It will be interesting to witness the box office collections.

2. Merry Christmas and Yodha

Movie Merry Christmas has Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The movie is directed by king of thrillers, Sriram Raghavan. The movie promises to be a thriller and the first look is already created a buzz. The movie will be releasing on 8th December and it will face a clash with the movie Yodha that has Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. Yodha is scheduled to release on the same day.

3. Dunki and Salaar

One of the biggest clashes that December 2023 and industry will see is of SRK and Prabhas, that is Dunki and Salaar. Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki that is directed by Rajkumar Hirani is one of the biggest releases of the year and it will be releasing on 22nd December. Well, on the same day, another biggie titled Salaar will be releasing. Movie Salaar has superstar Prabhas and it is directed by KGF director Prashant Neel. Well, it will be great to witness this clash.

These are the big clashes we are going to witness in the month of December itself. What are your views on these releases and for which movie are you excited for? Do let us know in the comment section below.

