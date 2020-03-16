Must Read! “Deepika is my firecracker, My life has been Jordaar since she entered” Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: Actor Ranveer Singh is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have in the Bollywood industry. The powerhouse of energy superstar Ranveer Singh in a span of 10 years has indeed made a strong mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans with his powerful performances.

The actor is currently making headlines for his upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar which also has Shalini Pandey in the leading role. The trailer of the movie is already creating a strong buzz all across the social media. And today the very first song of the movie ‘Firecracker’ is out.

The song was launched with the launch event with the presence of the actor Ranveer Singh. Where the actor Ranveer singh grabbed the opportunity to praise his actress wife Deepika Padukone.

As we all know the name of the song is firecracker, Ranveer Singh says that he has his firecracker and that is his wife Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh adds since and Deepika Padukone entered his life his life is rocking and says, ‘gadi Patri Par Chal Rahi Hai’.

No doubt the actor Ranveer Singh never leaves a single chance to express his love towards his actress wife Deepika Padukone, indeed this is one of the major couple goals coming from the side of Ranveer Singh for his wife.

Talking about the movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar, it is all set to hit the big screen on 13th May.

