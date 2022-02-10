Must read! Deepika Padukone is obsessed with Jr NTR

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is all set to make her Tollywood debut in Project K. The actress wants to work with Telugu stars Jr NTR and Allu Arjun.

Deepika made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om, which went on to become a blockbuster.

During an interview, she said that she would love to work with 'RRR' actor Jr NTR and 'Pushpa' actor Allu Arjun. She also said that she's obsessed with Jr NTR as he's got an incredible personality. She mentioned that Allu Arjun is a brilliant actor.

Project K's second shooting schedule has apparently commenced in Hyderabad. Prabhas and Deepika Padukone are taking part in this schedule, and it will be a lengthy one. It is expected that some crucial sequences featuring the lead pair will be wrapped up in this schedule.

While there are no reports on megastar Amitabh Bachchan's schedule, it is assumed that he would join the team for the next schedule. The film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Credits: TOI



