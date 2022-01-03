Must read! From Deepika Padukone to Ranveer Singh - here is the list of fees charged by the cast of movie 83

MUMBAI : Directed by Kabir Khan movie 83 is winning the hearts of the fans all across the globe, the movie is getting some amazing response from the fans for its amazing execution and Recreation of the historical moment when India lifted the world cup in the year 1983.

Actor Ranveer Singh is getting some phenomenal response from the fans for portraying Kapil Dev on screen, no doubt the movie not only belongs to Ranveer Singh but also all the other supporting cast also who played various cricketers.

No doubt it was a treat to watch actors playing former cricketers on screen and today we shall go through the list of cast of movie 83 and their fees charged for the movie.

1. Ranveer Singh

One of the versatile actors of Bollywood Ranveer Singh was seen playing Kapil Dev in the movie, no doubt what the actor did was commendable. As per the reports it is said that actor Ranveer Singh charges around 20 crores for the movie.

2. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was seen playing Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia in the movie. It is said that the actress charged around 10 crores for the movie.

3. Kabir Khan

The captain of the ship, the director Kabir Khan, as per the reports charged 8 crores to direct the movie.

4. Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi is no doubt one of the versatile actors we have in the Bollywood industry. It was a treat to watch him as PR Man Singh in the movie. As per the report it is said that the actor charged around 5 crores for the movie.

5. Hardy Sandhu

Actor Hardy Sandhu was seen playing Madan Lal’s character in the movie 83, as per the report it is said that he charged around 3 crores for the movie

6. Saqib Saleem

It was a treat to watch actress Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath in the movie. The report says that the actor charged around 3 crores for the movie.

7. Boman Irani

Boman Irani was seen playing the character of former cricketer Farooq Engineer, he charged around 2 crores for the movie.

8. Tahir Bhasin

Actor Tahir Bhasin was seen playing the character of Sunil Gavaskar in the movie and as per the reports the actor is charged around 1 crore for the character.

