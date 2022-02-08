Must read! Deepika Padukone reveals whether she took Ranveer Singh's permission for intimate scenes

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone has reacted to questions asking if Ranveer Singh was okay with her intimate moments in the upcoming film Gehraiyaan. In the trailer, Deepika and her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi are seen kissing.

Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra, is a drama on modern-day relationships. Apart from Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the film also features Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajat Kapur.

In an interview, Deepika responded by saying, “It’s stupid that we’re even reacting to it. I think, for us, that’s the most important thing. I don’t read comments. I’m pretty certain even he doesn’t. And, I think. Yuck! It just feels so stupid.”

On Ranveer's reaction to Gehraiyaan, Deepika said, “I think he is extremely proud. He’s extremely proud of the film that we made and he’s extremely proud of my performance.”

Backed by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios in association with Batra's Jouska Films, Gehraiyaan will stream from February 11.

Meanwhile, the actress has several other films in the pipeline such as Pathan, Project K, and Fighter.

Credits: Hindustan Times








