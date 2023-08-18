Must read! Deepika Padukone talks about the sacrifices made to become a renowned actor, 'I haven't gone to college'

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood’s biggest movie stars, endorses international brands and is also a producer. However, the actor in the past admitted that to achieve these, she also had to make sacrifices, one of them being not being able to go to college.

An old video of the same has now gone viral on social media where the actor spoke about her education qualification and how she is ‘just 12th pass’.

The video is reportedly from the book launch of Hema Malini’s biography Beyond The Dream Girl in 2017. Dressed in a red banarsi saree, Deepika looks resplendent in her gorgeous traditional look.

The actor spoke about the secret to success and shared that it always requires ‘sacrifices and extreme dedication’. She then confessed that she hasn’t gone to college and that’s the price she had to pay to go ahead in her career.

“You know like I said there are sacrifices. You have to be extremely dedicated. For example, I haven’t gone to college,” she shared. Deepika added that she was climbing the ladder of success as a model and it was tough to keep up with her education.

She said, “I finished my 11th and 12th. And even during my 11th and 12th, I just about managed to finish because I was already a very successful model by that time and I was based in Bangalore. But I used to keep travelling to Mumbai and Delhi for work. And I couldn’t keep up.”

The Pathaan actor also shared that she tried distance education but couldn’t manage it. Deepika admitted that her parents were not comfortable with that idea as they wanted her to get a basic degree.

“I tried to do one year of my degree through college. I couldn’t do that. Then I tried to do distance education. I couldn’t complete that as well. So, I am just a 12th pass. My parents had a big issue with that they always wanted me to start working only after a basic degree. But along the way they realised how passionate I was about what I wanted to do. And I think I wouldn’t have been able to achieve what I did without their support,” she shared with a smile.

Before entering Bollywood, Deepika Padukone was also a student at Anupam Kher’s acting school, called Anupam Kher’s Actor Prepares. The actor underwent a diploma course before she began filming Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om with Shah Rukh Khan.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has two big releases early next year — Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

