Must Read! Deepika Padukone's Parents' Condition Before Modelling: Finish Graduation; Here's Why It Couldn't Happen

Deepika Padukone, daughter of badminton legend Prakash Padukone, reveals the condition set by her parents before allowing her to pursue modelling. However, the actor faced a dilemma as the offers flooded in, leading her to make a tough decision.
MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone, the accomplished actor and daughter of badminton icon Prakash Padukone, once shared an intriguing aspect of her journey into the world of modelling. In an old video clip, Deepika revealed the condition set by her parents before permitting her to embark on a modelling career – that she must complete her graduation first. However, the allure of modelling proved too strong, and Deepika found herself at a crossroads between education and a burgeoning career in the fashion industry.

In the video byte before a fashion show, a young Deepika articulates the predicament she faced. Her parents insisted that she finish her graduation before delving into the world of modelling professionally. However, the rapid influx of offers tempted Deepika, leading her to start her modelling career after completing her 12th grade. She took a brief hiatus for her board exams and, after that, chose to pursue modelling, leaving her academic path behind.

The clip showcases snippets of Deepika's early modelling days, capturing the attention and admiration of the industry. The narration emphasizes that no other model had captivated the industry like the teenage sensation from Bangalore. Fashion designers, including Ranna Gill and Kiran Uttam Ghosh, commended Deepika's beauty, attitude, and the way she carried their creations on the runway.

Deepika Padukone's journey into the entertainment world began with a print campaign for the Kingfisher Calendar, marking her presence in the glamourous realm of modelling. The video provides a glimpse into her initial strides in the fashion world, setting the stage for her eventual transition into Bollywood.

Deepika Padukone, born on January 5, turns 38 today. From her early days as a national-level badminton player to becoming a sought-after model and a leading Bollywood actor, Deepika's journey is marked by versatility and success.

