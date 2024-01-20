Must read! Deepshikha Nagpal made a shocking revelation about rejecting roles in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Karan Arjun' and Salman Khan's 'Jaanam Samjha Karo'; Says ‘I immediately said no’

MUMBAI: The actress Deepshikha Nagpal, who starred in movies like Partner and Baadshah, has disclosed that she was previously approached for big roles in movies like Karan Arjun, Jaanam Samjha Karo, and Laadla but turned them down. Deepshikha claimed in a recent interview with YouTuber Siddharth Kannan that she lacked a godfather in the film business and as a result, she made a lot of impulsive choices in the 1990s, which most likely negatively impacted her career.

Deepshikha remembered that Mamta Kulkarni eventually played the role that director Rakesh Roshan had genuinely offered her opposite Salman Khan in Karan Arjun. “The first day I met Rakesh Roshan, he offered me Karan Arjun. I immediately said no. I thought if I say no, he will cast my sister but now I understand that he wanted a petite girl. It was for Mamta Kulkarni’s role. He said okay and he never asked me why,” she recalled.

Later on, Rakesh paired Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan in his film Koyla, in which Deepshikha played a negative character. She also mentioned that she was offered a song in Laadla by Anil Kapoor, whom she genuinely idolized. However, she dropped the thinking that she would rather have the chance to co-star in a movie with him.

“Anil Kapoor came to me and offered me a song in Laadla. He said you look like Parveen Babi. That song was ‘Ladki hai kya re baba’. I heard him and I said no. I said I want to do a film with you,” she recalled.

A few years later, Deepshikha worked with Shah Rukh Khan on Baadshah, she had an offer to play a major part in the Salman Khan film Jaanam Samjha Karo, but she turned it down out of impulse as well. According to Deepshikha, she ought to have considered her options carefully before turning down any films and shouldn't have made any snap judgments. Deepshikha had a prosperous television career. Her most recent television appearances were in Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2 and Na Umra Ki Seema Ho.

