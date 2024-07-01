Must Read! Delnaaz Irani candidly talks about working with Suhana Khan in The Archies; Recalls the moment working with SRK

MUMBAI: In the recently released, highly anticipated film The Archies, Delnaaz Irani portrayed the intriguing role of Pam. Delnaz discussed becoming a part of the project, working with Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana, and other topics in an open conversation.

Delnaaz Irani said, "The first interaction with Suhana Khan on the sets of Archies was a big tight hug. Actually, they all called me Sweetu (from Kal Ho Na Ho) when they met me for the first time. Probably Suhana was really small when Kal Ho Na Ho was released, I felt so much warmth when I met her."

She added, "I felt like I got the same amount of warmth and love that I was expecting and realized that she was also expecting the same. We had such a warm conversation. It was nice meeting her. I hardly had scenes with her, but every time I met her, there was so much love."

"People are so glued to watching Kal Ho Na Ho, even today, after 20 years, but most of them are not aware that I have done three films with Shah Rukh Khan. First is, of course, Kal Ho Na Ho, second is Bhootnath and third is Ra One. I have just warm memories of him. He is so wonderful as a human being and an actor. You learn so much from him when he is on the sets. Most importantly one can learn discipline from his conduct. One can learn so many small nuisances as an actor, his craft is so spectacular that you keep looking at him."

She continues, "The way he performs, modulates, his approach towards his character and so much more. The best quality that he has is Sabko saath lekar chalna, whether he is producing the film or not, he makes sure to keep everybody together and makes sure that the atmosphere of the set is pleasant. He ensures smooth functioning on the sets of all his projects. He is very loving and very caring and that's what one can take away while working with him. You just need to observe him and you'll learn so many things from him."

She further added, "My observation about Suhana, Khushi, and Agastya is that they're very grounded and well-brought-up kids. They were so dedicated to work. I don't think they've ever made anybody else feel that they are star kids and belong to influential families. They were working just like any other kid on the set."

She stated, "Here, I'd also give a plus to Zoya and Reema because everybody on the sets was treated equally. There were no brownie points just because of them being star kids. Overall, they were all very hardworking, dedicated, and grounded. On the last day, I wished them all a very bright future, because I see them having one."

The actress from Ittefaq Sey Kabhi Kabhie stated, "I think trolls are silly and are part and parcel of the game. When you're an artist and when you're from the industry, it becomes like you're all there for the audience and it's so unnecessary but I think all artists should take it with a pinch of salt. Artists should know that trolls don't matter, you know what you are, you know how hard you've worked and you know how determined and wonderful you are as an artist. I don't think trolls should matter. I'd like to advise the kids they should go ahead and do their work, they should concentrate on their work and not bother about the trolls at all."

Delnaaz continued, "I'd take only one name- Zoya. I just took the film because I wanted to be a part of her venture, her film. She is the only reason I took up the project."

