MUST READ: Dhanush’s father filmmaker Kasthuri Raja REVEALS the REAL REASON on the couple seeking DIVORCE!

MUMBAI: Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth had tied the knot in 2004. They couple have two sons, Yatra (2006) and Linga (2010).

The couple had expressed their desire to go separate ways after being ‘friends, couple, and parents’ for 18 years.

Reacting to this news, Dhanush’s father, filmmaker Kasthuri Raja, stated that the couple was going through a family quarrel. Speaking to a news portal the Tamil filmmaker denied talks of a divorce. He also stated that the estranged couple is currently in Hyderabad and that he spoke to them over the phone and gave them some advice.

Announcing their separation on social media, Dhanush had posted, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better.” Aishwaryaa had shared the same note on Instagram and penned, “No caption needed only your understanding n your love necessary!"

