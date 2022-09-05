Must Read! Dia Mirza reveals her step-daughter has saved her contact as ‘not the wicked step-mother yet'

MUMBAI: Dia Mirza is one of the most popular actresses in the Bollywood industry. She has been part of many Hindi films and impressed the audience with her performance.

On the personal front, the actress shares a lovely bond with her step-daughter Samaira. Dia has said that she always had maternal instincts and her relationship with Samaira has been a pleasant one. She also feels fortunate to become a parent to a girl who is so open, receptive and wonderful. On Mother's Day, Dia shared a picture of Avyaan, Samaira and her mom on Instagram. Also mentioning Vaibhav's mom, she captioned the photos, “'A child gives birth to a mother. So grateful for my babies and so grateful for my Ma. Miss you @rekhi.poonam #MothersDay #MothersDay2022."

For the uninitiated, Samaira had played an active role during Dia and Vaibhav Rekhi's wedding rituals. She walked ahead of Dia as the actor walked towards the mandap. Dia and Vaibhav welcomed Avyaan last year. He was born premature and was in hospital for several weeks.

The actress, in an interview with Indian Express, opened up about her relationship with Samaira. Talking about why she avoids reading fairy tales to her children, she said, “It also helps if your children don’t read fairy tales, because the concept of a wicked step-father or a wicked step-mother, all these concepts come from those stories and thankfully I never read them and I make sure my kids don’t either. And, funnily enough, Samaira has my number saved as ‘not the wicked step mother yet’.” The actress also revealed she continues to let Samaira take the lead in their relationship. “When I say that is that I am always there for her, she knows that. I always say that we are friends first and whenever she needs me as a parent,” said Dia.

CREDIT: HINDUSTAN TIMES